2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to Vienna Metro and Merrifield Town Center. Located behind Pan Am shopping center at Nutley and 29: Walk to Starbucks, Dry cleaner, Safeway, CVS, gas station, Microcenter and more. The property has granite countertops in the kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances (including washer and dryer), newer bedroom carpets, new garage doors, and hardwood floors except in bedrooms. The back brick patio faces a nice common park area. Rental price includes HOA fee, trash removal and common area landscaping. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Credit score higher than 640.