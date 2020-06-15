All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:57 AM

2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE

2957 Thompson Park Lane · (703) 802-2850
Location

2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to Vienna Metro and Merrifield Town Center. Located behind Pan Am shopping center at Nutley and 29: Walk to Starbucks, Dry cleaner, Safeway, CVS, gas station, Microcenter and more. The property has granite countertops in the kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances (including washer and dryer), newer bedroom carpets, new garage doors, and hardwood floors except in bedrooms. The back brick patio faces a nice common park area. Rental price includes HOA fee, trash removal and common area landscaping. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Credit score higher than 640.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE have any available units?
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE have?
Some of 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE does offer parking.
Does 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE have a pool?
No, 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
