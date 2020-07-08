2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT

Amenities

Move In Ready! You will fall in love with this wonderfully newly renovated contemporary One bedroom BASEMENT apartment with its own private entrance. Large kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with ample storage and eat-in area plus an island. Private full-size washer and dryer in unit. A water purifier for the best water. A wood-burning fireplace in the bedroom area. In the bathroom there is a beautiful large therapeutic shower floor to massage those tired feet. Driveway parking for two cars plus ample parking on the street. This basement unit is located near the heart of the Mosaic District with endless options for shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Dunn Loring Metro Station and bus stops and easy access to major highways. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED Plus High speed internet and WiFi. Cable TV option would be at tenants' expense. Apply online at RentSpree.com.