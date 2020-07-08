All apartments in Merrifield
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:24 AM

2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT

2900 Cedarest Road · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Cedarest Road, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Move In Ready! You will fall in love with this wonderfully newly renovated contemporary One bedroom BASEMENT apartment with its own private entrance. Large kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with ample storage and eat-in area plus an island. Private full-size washer and dryer in unit. A water purifier for the best water. A wood-burning fireplace in the bedroom area. In the bathroom there is a beautiful large therapeutic shower floor to massage those tired feet. Driveway parking for two cars plus ample parking on the street. This basement unit is located near the heart of the Mosaic District with endless options for shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Dunn Loring Metro Station and bus stops and easy access to major highways. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED Plus High speed internet and WiFi. Cable TV option would be at tenants' expense. Apply online at RentSpree.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT have any available units?
2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT have?
Some of 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT currently offering any rent specials?
2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT is pet friendly.
Does 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT offer parking?
Yes, 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT offers parking.
Does 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT have a pool?
No, 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT does not have a pool.
Does 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT have accessible units?
No, 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 CEDAREST RD #BASEMENT does not have units with air conditioning.

