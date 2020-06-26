2844 CEDAREST ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Secluded Brick Home nestled among mature oaks and lush landscaping! This home features a large front porch perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or the afternoon breeze, long entry foyer, 4BD/3BA, hardwood floors on the main level, living room dining room combo with decorative double-sided stone fireplace, modern fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, huge family room on the other side of LR/DR with huge built-ins, dual master suites, one master has a garden tub w/separate shower, fully finished basement plus huge HUGE backyard which is rare in NOVA! Don't Miss Out!!