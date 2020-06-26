All apartments in Merrifield
2844 CEDAREST ROAD
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

2844 CEDAREST ROAD

2844 Cedarest Road · No Longer Available
Location

2844 Cedarest Road, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Secluded Brick Home nestled among mature oaks and lush landscaping! This home features a large front porch perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or the afternoon breeze, long entry foyer, 4BD/3BA, hardwood floors on the main level, living room dining room combo with decorative double-sided stone fireplace, modern fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, huge family room on the other side of LR/DR with huge built-ins, dual master suites, one master has a garden tub w/separate shower, fully finished basement plus huge HUGE backyard which is rare in NOVA! Don't Miss Out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 CEDAREST ROAD have any available units?
2844 CEDAREST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2844 CEDAREST ROAD have?
Some of 2844 CEDAREST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 CEDAREST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2844 CEDAREST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 CEDAREST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2844 CEDAREST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2844 CEDAREST ROAD offer parking?
No, 2844 CEDAREST ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2844 CEDAREST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2844 CEDAREST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 CEDAREST ROAD have a pool?
No, 2844 CEDAREST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2844 CEDAREST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2844 CEDAREST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 CEDAREST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2844 CEDAREST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2844 CEDAREST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2844 CEDAREST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
