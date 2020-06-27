2771 MANHATTAN PLACE

Amenities

ELEGANT LIVING AND METRO RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET! Beautiful brick end townhouse with 2-car garage, large living and formal dining spaces, kitchen w/granite and stainless steel appliances (brand new Maytag dishwasher), adjacent casual dining or family space with gas fireplace, lots of windows! Lovely master suite, 2 nice-sized secondary bedrooms sharing hall bath, and laundry right there! Lower level has full bath, plus huge space for home office, recreation, or service as a 4th bedroom/sitting area. Cross the street to the shops/restaurants/Harris Teeter adjacent to Dunn Loring Metro Station and all points! Just minutes right up Gallows Rd to Tysons, or go left and you are right at the fabulous Mosaic District - more shops, Target, restaurants and Angelika Film Center! Access to 495 right off Gallows Rd at Rte 50, plus quick jump onto 66 . Superb, pristine property in an unbeatable location! Two incomes to qualify. Sorry, no smoking and no pets -- firm. Lease may be extended beyond one year by mutual agreement.