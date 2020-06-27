All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

2771 MANHATTAN PLACE

2771 Manhattan Place · No Longer Available
Location

2771 Manhattan Place, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ELEGANT LIVING AND METRO RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET! Beautiful brick end townhouse with 2-car garage, large living and formal dining spaces, kitchen w/granite and stainless steel appliances (brand new Maytag dishwasher), adjacent casual dining or family space with gas fireplace, lots of windows! Lovely master suite, 2 nice-sized secondary bedrooms sharing hall bath, and laundry right there! Lower level has full bath, plus huge space for home office, recreation, or service as a 4th bedroom/sitting area. Cross the street to the shops/restaurants/Harris Teeter adjacent to Dunn Loring Metro Station and all points! Just minutes right up Gallows Rd to Tysons, or go left and you are right at the fabulous Mosaic District - more shops, Target, restaurants and Angelika Film Center! Access to 495 right off Gallows Rd at Rte 50, plus quick jump onto 66 . Superb, pristine property in an unbeatable location! Two incomes to qualify. Sorry, no smoking and no pets -- firm. Lease may be extended beyond one year by mutual agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE have any available units?
2771 MANHATTAN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE have?
Some of 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2771 MANHATTAN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE offers parking.
Does 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE have a pool?
No, 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2771 MANHATTAN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
