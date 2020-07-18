2701 Bellforest Ct. #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gem near Metro, restaurants and shopping! - Welcome home! Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo within steps of the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro, restaurants and shopping and short trek to the Mosaic District off Gallows Road. Relax and hang out on the balcony during warm days or snuggle up to the gas fireplace during the cooler months. Enjoy the open layout with a separate dining and living room areas and master bedroom/bath suite. Unit comes equipped with washer/dryer and 1 assigned parking space. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis( Limit one and size restricted). No smoking allowed.



Lease Term: 12 to 24 months

Security deposit: $2,100

Pet deposit: $500

Application fee: $50 per adult applicant (non-refundable)



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $84,000.



