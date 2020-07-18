All apartments in Merrifield
2701 Bellforest Ct. #202

2701 Belleforest Court · (703) 448-0212
Location

2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gem near Metro, restaurants and shopping! - Welcome home! Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo within steps of the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro, restaurants and shopping and short trek to the Mosaic District off Gallows Road. Relax and hang out on the balcony during warm days or snuggle up to the gas fireplace during the cooler months. Enjoy the open layout with a separate dining and living room areas and master bedroom/bath suite. Unit comes equipped with washer/dryer and 1 assigned parking space. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis( Limit one and size restricted). No smoking allowed.

Apply online at www.peakeinc.com.

Lease Term: 12 to 24 months
Security deposit: $2,100
Pet deposit: $500
Application fee: $50 per adult applicant (non-refundable)

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $84,000.

Listed by Aletia Atkins, Realtor
Licensed in Virginia
For information and showings call/text Aletia at 703-400-0238
or email aletia@bhgpremier.com.

Schedule in showingtime. During this time of COVID, please be mindful for the health and safety of all to wear mask and remove shoes or wear shoe covers.

This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Listing agent represents landlord

(RLNE5000251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

