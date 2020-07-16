All apartments in Mechanicsville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

8470 Dell Ray Drive

8470 Dell-Ray Drive · (804) 593-0315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8470 Dell-Ray Drive, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8470 Dell Ray Drive · Avail. now

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Vinyl Sided Ranch near Atlee/ Rutland - Lovely 2 bedroom home in Mechanicsville within walking distance to Washington-Henry Elementary School! Nice sized living room, den with fireplace (could be 3rd bedroom), dining room & kitchen! Stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer all provided! Large yard! Paved driveway with carport!

Electric Heat Pump/ Central Air

Washington-Henry Elementary
Chickahominy Middle School
Atlee High School

NO SMOKING
NO PETS

Not available for Housing Vouchers

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5003612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8470 Dell Ray Drive have any available units?
8470 Dell Ray Drive has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8470 Dell Ray Drive have?
Some of 8470 Dell Ray Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8470 Dell Ray Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8470 Dell Ray Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8470 Dell Ray Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8470 Dell Ray Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mechanicsville.
Does 8470 Dell Ray Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8470 Dell Ray Drive offers parking.
Does 8470 Dell Ray Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8470 Dell Ray Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8470 Dell Ray Drive have a pool?
No, 8470 Dell Ray Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8470 Dell Ray Drive have accessible units?
No, 8470 Dell Ray Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8470 Dell Ray Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8470 Dell Ray Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8470 Dell Ray Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8470 Dell Ray Drive has units with air conditioning.
