apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 AM
213 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsville, VA with washer-dryer
Hanover Crossing Apartments
9258 Hanover Crossing Dr, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
917 sqft
Easy access to local amenities. On-site fitness center, roller hockey, volleyball and basketball courts, and a sauna. Play area, pool and dog park. Homes offer spacious layouts, vinyl plank flooring and energy-efficient appliances.
6393 Sledds Lake Rd.
6393 Shedd's Lake Road, Mechanicsville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1556 sqft
6393 Sledds Lake Rd.
8470 Dell Ray Drive
8470 Dell-Ray Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Vinyl Sided Ranch near Atlee/ Rutland - Lovely 2 bedroom home in Mechanicsville within walking distance to Washington-Henry Elementary School! Nice sized living room, den with fireplace (could be 3rd bedroom), dining room & kitchen! Stove,
7002 Creighton Rd
7002 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished short term rental. All utilities are included, electric water, Internet. Also washer and dryer. (RLNE4828986)
7011 Evergreen Ln
7011 Evergreen Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
3 bedroom 2 bath home on one level. Vaulted ceiling in Living Room. Kitchen has adjacent dining area. Large deck with fenced backyard and shed. (RLNE5151297)
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicsville
8047 Belton Circle
8047 Belton Circle, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1440 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Rutland! - This home is located in the convenient Rutland community.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsville
Shockoe Bottom
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
City Center
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,047
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Shockoe Bottom
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$844
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$990
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Sherwood Park
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,970
1623 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
The Shannon Townhomes
628 Windomere Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1200 sqft
Tucked away along beautiful, tree-lined streets; The Shannon Townhomes offers the best of both worlds in Richmond. Experience our neighborhood charm while taking advantage of our convenient location.
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1020 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia.
Shockoe Bottom
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Carver
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
856 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
8947 Ringview Drive
8947 Ringview Dr, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome in Mechanicsville's Cool Spring West Available July 1st! - Beautiful townhome with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in the quiet community of Cool Spring West, ready July 1st! Convenient location off of 301
North Highland Park
3204 3rd Ave
3204 3rd Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 6/4 @ 5:30-6PM Bring $200 to reserve on the spot! Please stop by the leasing office to apply 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $200 down 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment -BRAND NEW RENOVATION! -huge
Newtowne West
1732 W. Leigh St.
1732 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
1732 W. Leigh St. Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedroom house in the heart of VCU/Carver area available in August - Conveniently located in the Carver area and close to VCU and The Fan, this home features three bedrooms and one & one half bathrooms.
Union Hill
2117 Cedar Street
2117 Cedar Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
2117 Cedar Street Available 08/02/20 Recently Renovated Historic Home in Church Hill! Available August 10th!! VIDEO WALKTHROUGH BELOW - COMPLETE HISTORIC RENOVATION. 2 Large Bedrooms. 2 1/2 Bath. Full Laundy Room. Frameless Glass Showers.
