61 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsville, VA with garage

Mechanicsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

9034 Annex Lane
1 Unit Available
9034 Annex Lane
9034 Annex Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2973 sqft
Immediate occupancy for this beautiful 5 bedroom, two story in The Bluffs at Bell Creek! Freshly painted with brand new carpet! Open plan with a larger upstairs loft area for your family! Features 3 1/2 baths, a breakfast nook and a family room
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicsville

8173 Belton Circle
1 Unit Available
8173 Belton Circle
8173 Belton Cir, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
8173 Belton Circle Available 07/01/20 IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN MECHANICSVILLE - *8173 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville 23116 *Pristine 2320 s.f.

8047 Belton Circle
1 Unit Available
8047 Belton Circle
8047 Belton Circle, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Rutland! - This home is located in the convenient Rutland community.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsville
Vida East at Church Hill
Shockoe Bottom
21 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Canopy at Ginter Park
Sherwood Park
115 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Deco at CNB
City Center
23 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$999
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
2001 East
Shockoe Bottom
5 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
The Penny at Jackson Ward
Jackson Ward
16 Units Available
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Cedar Broad
Shockoe Bottom
57 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Biggs Building
Carver
50 Units Available
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
856 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

219 North 19th Street
Shockoe Bottom
1 Unit Available
219 North 19th Street
219 North 19th Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
642 sqft
Incredibly convenient condo at intersection of N 19th Street and East Broad Street. A few blocks from VCU Medical Center and Downtown Expressway. This one bedroom, one bath condo offers urban living at its finest.

5 East Berry Street
1 Unit Available
5 East Berry Street
5 East Berry Street, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Must see rental Sandston house 3 bedrooms 1 bath heat pump garage

3612 Hawthorne Avenue
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
3612 Hawthorne Avenue
3612 Hawthorne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2 story apartment with hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances (gas cooking). Water/sewer/trash, garage and yard maintenance included in rent.

8869 Seaycroft Dr.
1 Unit Available
8869 Seaycroft Dr.
8869 Seaycroft Drive, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2462 sqft
8869 Seaycroft Dr. Available 08/03/20 Cool Spring West - 4 BR's and 3 Full Bath Craftsman with Attached Garage - Gorgeous Gourmet Grand Craftsman Style Home in Cool Spring West Subdivision in Hanover.

10136 Ashley Manor Ln
1 Unit Available
10136 Ashley Manor Ln
10136 Ashley Manor Ln, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2701 sqft
10136 Ashley Manor Ln Available 08/10/20 Beautiful, Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

1008 Clay Street
Carver
1 Unit Available
1008 Clay Street
1008 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
1008 Clay Street Available 07/01/20 1008 Clay Street - Beautiful home, country front porch, private back yard, plenty of space, double paned energy efficient windows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is everything students need and then some.

700 N Airport Drive
1 Unit Available
700 N Airport Drive
700 North Airport Drive, Highland Springs, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1640 sqft
Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath Updated Farmhouse! - Check out this charming, renovated, rural Farmhouse that is convenient to downtown (12 mins), the Fan (18 mins) and RIC airport (5 mins)! Built in 1937, this two-story home offers 1640 square feet of

8939 Ringview Drive
1 Unit Available
8939 Ringview Drive
8939 Ringview Dr, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2003 sqft
$1800/month. Available for tours and move in NOW. This modern townhouse built in 2017 features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Park in your private one car garage or paved 1 car driveway.

2806 Edgewood Avenue
Northern Barton Heights
1 Unit Available
2806 Edgewood Avenue
2806 Edgewood Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1192 sqft
$50 application fee per adult , one-time $125 administrative fee due at signing, and $10 monthly HVAC filter charge. Come see this cozy downstairs apartment that is located in Historic North Richmond.

1226 North 36th Street
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
1226 North 36th Street
1226 North 36th Street, Richmond, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1728 sqft
Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom home on a park like lot at the end of quiet street in Church Hill.

2301 Farrand Dr
Montrose
1 Unit Available
2301 Farrand Dr
2301 Farrand Drive, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1058 sqft
2301 Farrand Dr Available 07/10/20 Comfy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cape in Montrose Heights! - The exterior of this comfortable cape boasts a huge yard with plenty of shade from the beautiful pink dogwood paired with a detached two car garage.

3904 Morton Dr
1 Unit Available
3904 Morton Dr
3904 Morton Drive, East Highland Park, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2642 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.

1701 Debbie Lane
1 Unit Available
1701 Debbie Lane
1701 Debbie Lane, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Springdale - Brick Rancher - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home, spacious living room, eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator. Utility area with Washer / dryer hookups.

3125 5th Ave
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3125 5th Ave
3125 5th Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Second Floor Unit. Two Bedroom, One Bath; Large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove; Gas Heat, Central Air; Newer Vinyl Tilt-in Windows; Full Bath with Tub/Shower; Private Side Entrance and fire escape rear staircase. Remodeled a year ago.
City Guide for Mechanicsville, VA

"Virgil Caine is my name and I drove on the Danville train / 'Til so much cavalry came and tore up the tracks again / In the winter of '65, we were hungry, just barely alive / I took the train to Richmond that fell / It was a time I remember, oh, so well / The night they drove old Dixie down / And all the bells were ringin' / The night they drove old Dixie down / And all the people were singin' / They went, 'Na, na, na, na, na, na...'" (-- The Band, "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down")

Loaded with history, all four seasons and a southern, family-friendly way, Mechanicsville, Virginia offers folks a contrivance free and easy going place. Just a few miles north of Richmond, MVille is a fairly suburban, nearly rural area on its way up. There are a whole host of other suburban amenities, like tasty local eateries (including a surprising selection of Asian foods) and an unusually high number of martial arts studios, but its easy to escape to the woods, the beach, or the big city with a little planning, so it suits just about everyone. Maybe that’s why housing values are skyrocketing? Either way, it’s hard to find anything to dislike about this place. Welcome home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mechanicsville, VA

Mechanicsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

