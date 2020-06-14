Apartment List
/
VA
/
mechanicsville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:02 PM

193 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsville, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mechanicsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7277 Jackson Ave
7277 Jackson Avenue, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
988 sqft
Bright, sunny and beautiful! 2 bed 1 bath available now - Charming 2 bedroom ranch now available in Mechanicsville.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicsville

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8173 Belton Circle
8173 Belton Cir, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
8173 Belton Circle Available 07/01/20 IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN MECHANICSVILLE - *8173 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville 23116 *Pristine 2320 s.f.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$839
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Shockoe Bottom
5 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Shockoe Bottom
21 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Sherwood Park
114 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Shockoe Bottom
57 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated May 12 at 10:37am
Carver
50 Units Available
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
856 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Watts Ln
2111 Watts Lane, East Highland Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
816 sqft
2111 Watts Ln Available 06/15/20 Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom & 1 Bath Single Family Home - This beautiful 2 bedroom & 1 bath single family home has been recently renovated.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
6106 Ellis Ave
6106 Ellis Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1408 sqft
6106 Ellis Ave Available 08/07/20 CHARMING LAKESIDE CAPE! - This beautiful three bedroom one bath home is situated is the highly sought after Lakeside neighborhood and is full of fabulous features like: hardwood floors that run throughout; a

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2
4222 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1495 sqft
Spacious Apartment_Ginter Park, Northside Richmond - Property Id: 34939 Historic Ginter Park Property available for rent. Tenant responsible for utilities. Call or text at (804) 840-3073 with questions.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
1920 Princess Anne Ave
1920 Princess Anne Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Open House Thursday 6/4 @ 5-5:30 Bring $200 to reserve this home on the spot! 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom duplex -1st floor unit -hardwood floors throughout -central heat and air -water trash sewage included -HUGE bedrooms -living room -eat in

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Carver
1 Unit Available
1008 Clay Street
1008 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
1008 Clay Street Available 07/01/20 1008 Clay Street - Beautiful home, country front porch, private back yard, plenty of space, double paned energy efficient windows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is everything students need and then some.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Church Hill
1 Unit Available
417 N. 25th St.
417 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
417 N. 25th St.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Carver
1 Unit Available
907 Kinney St
907 Kinney Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 07/01/20 Kinney House - Property Id: 293428 An energy efficient single family home in the Carver Neighborhood one block from Kroger and the VCU Siegel Center.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Church Hill
1 Unit Available
500 N. 32nd St.
500 North 32nd Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2746 sqft
Stunning 4bdrm/2.5bth Home w/Office Located in Church Hill! Fenced in Backyard, Trey Ceilings In Dining Room and MUCH MORE - Stunning 4bdrm/2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jackson Ward
1 Unit Available
103 West Jackson Street
103 West Jackson Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1952 sqft
Available 08/01/20 :Location! Location! Location! This well maintained1890's home although 100% renovated, has retained it's old world charm while offering modern conveniences.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
700 N Airport Drive
700 North Airport Drive, Highland Springs, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1640 sqft
Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath Updated Farmhouse! - Check out this charming, renovated, rural Farmhouse that is convenient to downtown (12 mins), the Fan (18 mins) and RIC airport (5 mins)! Built in 1937, this two-story home offers 1640 square feet of

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Montrose
1 Unit Available
4613 Chipoax Ave
4613 Chipoax Avenue, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
846 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Eastern Henrico Available Now! - Located in the Gilbert Gardens neighborhood in Henrico, this attractive and freshly renovated home is all electric with central heating and cooling.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carver
1 Unit Available
313 Goshen St.
313 Goshen Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
313 Goshen St.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3302 2nd Ave
3302 2nd Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 6/4 @ 6-6:30 Bring $200 to reserve this unit on the spot Please apply online at www.greatrichmondrentals.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Terrace
1 Unit Available
3100 Letcher Ave
3100 Letcher Avenue, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available JULY 2020 Please come into the leasing office to apply 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $199 down 4 bedroom 1 bathroom house -fenced in backyard -hardwood floors -living room -kitchen appliances included -front

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northern Barton Heights
1 Unit Available
2422 Barton Ave
2422 Barton Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Available JUNE 2020 Please come into the leasing office to apply 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond Reserve with just $200 down 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors throughout -large bedrooms -living room -eat in kitchen -kitchen appliances
City Guide for Mechanicsville, VA

"Virgil Caine is my name and I drove on the Danville train / 'Til so much cavalry came and tore up the tracks again / In the winter of '65, we were hungry, just barely alive / I took the train to Richmond that fell / It was a time I remember, oh, so well / The night they drove old Dixie down / And all the bells were ringin' / The night they drove old Dixie down / And all the people were singin' / They went, 'Na, na, na, na, na, na...'" (-- The Band, "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down")

Loaded with history, all four seasons and a southern, family-friendly way, Mechanicsville, Virginia offers folks a contrivance free and easy going place. Just a few miles north of Richmond, MVille is a fairly suburban, nearly rural area on its way up. There are a whole host of other suburban amenities, like tasty local eateries (including a surprising selection of Asian foods) and an unusually high number of martial arts studios, but its easy to escape to the woods, the beach, or the big city with a little planning, so it suits just about everyone. Maybe that’s why housing values are skyrocketing? Either way, it’s hard to find anything to dislike about this place. Welcome home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mechanicsville, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mechanicsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Mechanicsville 2 BedroomsMechanicsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMechanicsville 3 BedroomsMechanicsville Apartments with BalconyMechanicsville Apartments with Garage
Mechanicsville Apartments with GymMechanicsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMechanicsville Apartments with ParkingMechanicsville Apartments with PoolMechanicsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mechanicsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMechanicsville Furnished ApartmentsMechanicsville Pet Friendly PlacesMechanicsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VALaurel, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAStafford Courthouse, VA
Falmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeUniversity of Mary Washington
Virginia Commonwealth University