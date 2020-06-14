193 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsville, VA with hardwood floors
"Virgil Caine is my name and I drove on the Danville train / 'Til so much cavalry came and tore up the tracks again / In the winter of '65, we were hungry, just barely alive / I took the train to Richmond that fell / It was a time I remember, oh, so well / The night they drove old Dixie down / And all the bells were ringin' / The night they drove old Dixie down / And all the people were singin' / They went, 'Na, na, na, na, na, na...'" (-- The Band, "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down")
Loaded with history, all four seasons and a southern, family-friendly way, Mechanicsville, Virginia offers folks a contrivance free and easy going place. Just a few miles north of Richmond, MVille is a fairly suburban, nearly rural area on its way up. There are a whole host of other suburban amenities, like tasty local eateries (including a surprising selection of Asian foods) and an unusually high number of martial arts studios, but its easy to escape to the woods, the beach, or the big city with a little planning, so it suits just about everyone. Maybe that’s why housing values are skyrocketing? Either way, it’s hard to find anything to dislike about this place. Welcome home. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mechanicsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.