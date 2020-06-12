151 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mechanicsville, VA

/
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Hanover Crossing Apartments
9258 Hanover Crossing Dr, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
917 sqft
Easy access to local amenities. On-site fitness center, roller hockey, volleyball and basketball courts, and a sauna. Play area, pool and dog park. Homes offer spacious layouts, vinyl plank flooring and energy-efficient appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7002 Creighton Rd
7002 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished short term rental. All utilities are included, electric water, Internet. Also washer and dryer. (RLNE4828986)
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsville
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Sherwood Park
116 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
19 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$839
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
City Center
21 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Shockoe Bottom
23 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Jackson Ward
18 Units Available
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$955
901 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1020 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
10 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
815 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Virginia Union
5 Units Available
The Birches Apartments
1304 West Graham Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Excellent location, close to Virginia Union University and SCOR Sports Center of Richmond. The community is pet-friendly and has parking. Units feature 1 or 2 bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Shockoe Bottom
59 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Shockoe Bottom
4 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated May 12 at 10:37am
Carver
50 Units Available
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
856 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Montrose
Contact for Availability
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Brook Hill Rd
800 Brook Hill Road, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
Central heat and air, balcony or covered porch included with each unit, wall to wall carpet, two closets in master bedroom, very quiet community.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2
4222 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1495 sqft
Spacious Apartment_Ginter Park, Northside Richmond - Property Id: 34939 Historic Ginter Park Property available for rent. Tenant responsible for utilities. Call or text at (804) 840-3073 with questions.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
4613 Chipoax Ave
4613 Chipoax Avenue, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
846 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Eastern Henrico Available Now! - Located in the Gilbert Gardens neighborhood in Henrico, this attractive and freshly renovated home is all electric with central heating and cooling.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1511 Front St
1511 Front Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Available June 15 Please stop by the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave to reserve 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house -living room -stove and fridge included -washer and dryer hookups -fenced in backyard -front porch -great
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
John Marshall
1 Unit Available
4219 Chamberlayne Ave
4219 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please stop by the leasing office to apply : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -HUGE living room -hardwood floors -off street parking -yard -2 good size bedrooms with closets -dining room -eat in kitchen -porch Reserve a
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1414 West Marshall Street
1414 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
908 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Eagle Mill Towers.
