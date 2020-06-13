Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

193 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsville, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Hanover Crossing Apartments
9258 Hanover Crossing Dr, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
917 sqft
Easy access to local amenities. On-site fitness center, roller hockey, volleyball and basketball courts, and a sauna. Play area, pool and dog park. Homes offer spacious layouts, vinyl plank flooring and energy-efficient appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8092 Elm Dr
8092 Elm Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
Studio
$1,695
1300 sqft
Formally a dentist office with multiple small rooms and plenty of storage. there is a reception area, two small offices 2 bathrooms and exits out both sides of the building. Great location close to major roadways and the town of Mechanicsville.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7214 Snaffle Lane
7214 Snaffle Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
7214 Snaffle Lane Available 06/17/20 Rancher Off Cold Harbor Road! Large Fenced Rear Yard!! Move In Ready!!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rancher in the heart of Mechanicsville on a .

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7002 Creighton Rd
7002 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished short term rental. All utilities are included, electric water, Internet. Also washer and dryer. (RLNE4828986)

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7011 Evergreen Ln
7011 Evergreen Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
3 bedroom 2 bath home on one level. Vaulted ceiling in Living Room. Kitchen has adjacent dining area. Large deck with fenced backyard and shed. (RLNE5151297)
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicsville

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8173 Belton Circle
8173 Belton Cir, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
8173 Belton Circle Available 07/01/20 IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN MECHANICSVILLE - *8173 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville 23116 *Pristine 2320 s.f.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8047 Belton Circle
8047 Belton Circle, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Rutland! - This home is located in the convenient Rutland community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
9374 Laurel Grove Rd.
9374 Laurel Grove Road, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Nice Brick Rancher features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Living room, formal dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator. New carpet, ceiling fans throughout, washer, and dryer. Also featuring a 204 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsville
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Sherwood Park
114 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Shockoe Bottom
23 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
15 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
City Center
21 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$999
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,053
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jackson Ward
17 Units Available
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
$755
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
901 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1020 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Virginia Union
5 Units Available
The Birches Apartments
1304 West Graham Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Excellent location, close to Virginia Union University and SCOR Sports Center of Richmond. The community is pet-friendly and has parking. Units feature 1 or 2 bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Shockoe Bottom
57 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Shockoe Bottom
4 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated May 12 at 10:37am
Carver
50 Units Available
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
856 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Montrose
Contact for Availability
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
2109 Barclay Rd
2109 Barclay Road, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1320 sqft
Very nice, solidly built brick Colonial located in desirable Bryan Park area. Convenient to I-95, Downtown Expressway & Powhite Parkway for an easy commute to almost any location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mechanicsville, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mechanicsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

