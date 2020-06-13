/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:24 AM
200 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mechanicsville, VA
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9034 Annex Lane
9034 Annex Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
Immediate occupancy for this beautiful 5 bedroom, two story in The Bluffs at Bell Creek! Freshly painted with brand new carpet! Open plan with a larger upstairs loft area for your family! Features 3 1/2 baths, a breakfast nook and a family room
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7214 Snaffle Lane
7214 Snaffle Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
7214 Snaffle Lane Available 06/17/20 Rancher Off Cold Harbor Road! Large Fenced Rear Yard!! Move In Ready!!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rancher in the heart of Mechanicsville on a .
1 of 23
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7961 Meadow Dr
7961 Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1686 sqft
Beautiful Home in Mechancisville! Hurry Don't Miss This Out - This beautiful home in Mechanicsville is available on May 1. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths on a beautiful lot. Central heat and cooling. This definitely a gem.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7011 Evergreen Ln
7011 Evergreen Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
3 bedroom 2 bath home on one level. Vaulted ceiling in Living Room. Kitchen has adjacent dining area. Large deck with fenced backyard and shed. (RLNE5151297)
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicsville
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8173 Belton Circle
8173 Belton Cir, Hanover County, VA
8173 Belton Circle Available 07/01/20 IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN MECHANICSVILLE - *8173 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville 23116 *Pristine 2320 s.f.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8047 Belton Circle
8047 Belton Circle, Hanover County, VA
Townhome for Rent in Rutland! - This home is located in the convenient Rutland community.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
9374 Laurel Grove Rd.
9374 Laurel Grove Road, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Nice Brick Rancher features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Living room, formal dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator. New carpet, ceiling fans throughout, washer, and dryer. Also featuring a 204 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
10 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1157 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
15 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Shockoe Bottom
57 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Montrose
Contact for Availability
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Carver
1 Unit Available
913 West Clay Street
913 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
RENOVATED VCU/MCV 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Rental Now Available for August 1st move in- just in time for the new school year! Open, bright and spacious 2nd floor unit in the highly sought after Historic Carver / Jackson Ward district.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3410 Delaware Avenue
3410 Delaware Avenue, Richmond, VA
Come see this freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 story house. With an additional bonus room that could easily be used as a 1st Floor bedroom. This home has HUGE rooms the Living Room has great natural light and 2 full bathrooms one on each floor.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
10504 Marions Way
10504 Marions Way, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
Move in ready bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse for rent ! The level one features hardwood floors and 9 ft ceilings.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7713 Bransford Drive
7713 Bransford Drive, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
975 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Great opportunity to rent in Henrico County with this very affordable 3 bedroom/1 bath rancher-style home. Situated across the street from Moody Middle school, this rancher-style home offers convenience and comfort.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5 East Berry Street
5 East Berry Street, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Must see rental Sandston house 3 bedrooms 1 bath heat pump garage
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
2118 Venable Street
2118 Venable Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1852 sqft
You will love to call this "HOME"! A detailed historic renovation, that respects the period and historic significance while offering today's technology and updated amenities.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1303 West Clay Street
1303 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This historic home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. High ceilings and plenty of historic charm. Appliances included Refrigerator, Stove,Washer and Dryer.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jackson Ward
1 Unit Available
129 West Clay Street
129 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
We have 2 bedrooms available to rent (each for $625/month) in this nice 2 story 5 bedroom brick home in the heart of Jackson Ward right across from the park and playground. Plenty on-street parking, but also off-street parking in the back.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jackson Ward
1 Unit Available
17 East Clay Street
17 East Clay Street, Richmond, VA
Great location in walking distance to MCV and close to VCU. Close to great restaurants, cafes, shopping and entertainment. Off-street parking on a private back lot.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
6106 Ellis Ave
6106 Ellis Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1408 sqft
6106 Ellis Ave Available 08/07/20 CHARMING LAKESIDE CAPE! - This beautiful three bedroom one bath home is situated is the highly sought after Lakeside neighborhood and is full of fabulous features like: hardwood floors that run throughout; a
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Church Hill North
1 Unit Available
1216 N 30th St
1216 North 30th Street, Richmond, VA
Church Hill 4 / 5 Bedroom Renovation with 3 full baths - This home is gorgeous! 4 Bedrooms, Office, Dining Room, 1st Floor Master Bedroom and 3 full Bathrooms.
Similar Pages
Mechanicsville 2 BedroomsMechanicsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMechanicsville 3 BedroomsMechanicsville Apartments with BalconyMechanicsville Apartments with Garage
Mechanicsville Apartments with GymMechanicsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMechanicsville Apartments with ParkingMechanicsville Apartments with PoolMechanicsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VALaurel, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAStafford Courthouse, VA