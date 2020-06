Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Lovely 3 level, luxury townhouse nestled in the heart of Herndon! One car garage. Family room boasts a gorgeous fireplace. Fenced backyard perfect for entertaining. Kitchen complete with hardwood floors, double wall ovens, an island with a cooktop, and large pantry. Relax in the master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and luxury full bath. Washer and dryer conveniently located on bedroom level.