Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court coffee bar hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You insist on perfection - and at Assembly Dulles, that's exactly what you'll find, from the interior of your apartment home to our exemplary service to its ideal location. Satisfy your desire to have things exactly the way you want them in one of our 17 unique floor plans that include lofts and townhomes with attached garages, in a highly coveted neighborhood that will exceed even your highest standards. Live with your best foot forward in a residence whose features and finishes rival those found in Northern Virgina's luxury custom homes.