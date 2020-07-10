Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2534 Logan Wood Dr. Available 08/14/20 2BR 1-car garage Townhome in McNair Farms - Nicely updated three level townhome in McNair Farms. Great location, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Dulles Toll Rd. Lawn maintenance included. This home features many upgrades, including wood flooring on main level and master bedroom. Excellent community amenities*Stellar School System! Great Commuter location, close to Toll Rd, Rte 28, Fairfax County Pkwy, Herndon, Reston & just mintues to future METRO! Walk to Clock Tower Shopping center!



TENANT NOT ALLOWING SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME*VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY*VIRTUAL TOUR TO BE ADDED 6.1.2020*LEASE AVAIL 8.14.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



(RLNE5803784)