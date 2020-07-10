All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 2534 Logan Wood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
2534 Logan Wood Dr.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

2534 Logan Wood Dr.

2534 Logan Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2534 Logan Wood Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2534 Logan Wood Dr. Available 08/14/20 2BR 1-car garage Townhome in McNair Farms - Nicely updated three level townhome in McNair Farms. Great location, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Dulles Toll Rd. Lawn maintenance included. This home features many upgrades, including wood flooring on main level and master bedroom. Excellent community amenities*Stellar School System! Great Commuter location, close to Toll Rd, Rte 28, Fairfax County Pkwy, Herndon, Reston & just mintues to future METRO! Walk to Clock Tower Shopping center!

TENANT NOT ALLOWING SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME*VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY*VIRTUAL TOUR TO BE ADDED 6.1.2020*LEASE AVAIL 8.14.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5803784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Logan Wood Dr. have any available units?
2534 Logan Wood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2534 Logan Wood Dr. have?
Some of 2534 Logan Wood Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 Logan Wood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Logan Wood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Logan Wood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2534 Logan Wood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2534 Logan Wood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2534 Logan Wood Dr. offers parking.
Does 2534 Logan Wood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 Logan Wood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Logan Wood Dr. have a pool?
No, 2534 Logan Wood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Logan Wood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2534 Logan Wood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Logan Wood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2534 Logan Wood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2534 Logan Wood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2534 Logan Wood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University