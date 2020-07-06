2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse

Pristine Home to Rent!Brand New Water Heater, Kitchen Appliances,Neutral flooring throughout, freshly painted and light fixtures**Baths on Each level** Basement Recreation room w/new light fixtures and a half bath**Main level offers Formal Living & Dining Room w/Walls of windows**Powder room**Sunlit Kitchen w/42 inch cabinets, Pantry and a space for a large breakfast table with sliding door leading to deck**Master Suite with Walk-in closet,Ceiling fan,Bath with Soaking Tub, Dual vanity and a separate shower**Oversized Secondary Bedrooms and convenient hallway full bath** Huge deck with a stairway leading to the fully fenced backyard**Mins to Amazon (AWS),Freddie Mac and other major employers**Monroe Park & Ride Service**Toll Road, Reston, Dulles Tech, Fine dining & shopping!