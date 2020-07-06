All apartments in McNair
2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 9:01 PM

2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE

2521 James Maury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2521 James Maury Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Pristine Home to Rent!Brand New Water Heater, Kitchen Appliances,Neutral flooring throughout, freshly painted and light fixtures**Baths on Each level** Basement Recreation room w/new light fixtures and a half bath**Main level offers Formal Living & Dining Room w/Walls of windows**Powder room**Sunlit Kitchen w/42 inch cabinets, Pantry and a space for a large breakfast table with sliding door leading to deck**Master Suite with Walk-in closet,Ceiling fan,Bath with Soaking Tub, Dual vanity and a separate shower**Oversized Secondary Bedrooms and convenient hallway full bath** Huge deck with a stairway leading to the fully fenced backyard**Mins to Amazon (AWS),Freddie Mac and other major employers**Monroe Park & Ride Service**Toll Road, Reston, Dulles Tech, Fine dining & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have any available units?
2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have?
Some of 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 JAMES MAURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

