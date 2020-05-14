2502 Bronze Stone Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This wonderful, contemporary townhouse is centrally located in the heart of Herndon, minutes away from all major shopping, dining and transportation routes as well as Dulles Airport on the south side of the Dulles toll road. Whether you want to enjoy an afternoon jog in the neighborhood or walk about a mile to Clock Tower Shopping Center, this townhouse is conveniently located to get you there quickly. The open-concept kitchen is tastefully appointed with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and granite countertops. Living area comes complete with a fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors, the perfect area to entertain or relax after a day at work. Pets ok with owner approval.