2502 Bronze Stone Place
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

2502 Bronze Stone Place

2502 Bronze Stone Place · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Bronze Stone Place, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This wonderful, contemporary townhouse is centrally located in the heart of Herndon, minutes away from all major shopping, dining and transportation routes as well as Dulles Airport on the south side of the Dulles toll road. Whether you want to enjoy an afternoon jog in the neighborhood or walk about a mile to Clock Tower Shopping Center, this townhouse is conveniently located to get you there quickly. The open-concept kitchen is tastefully appointed with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and granite countertops. Living area comes complete with a fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors, the perfect area to entertain or relax after a day at work. Pets ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Bronze Stone Place have any available units?
2502 Bronze Stone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2502 Bronze Stone Place have?
Some of 2502 Bronze Stone Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Bronze Stone Place currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Bronze Stone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Bronze Stone Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 Bronze Stone Place is pet friendly.
Does 2502 Bronze Stone Place offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Bronze Stone Place offers parking.
Does 2502 Bronze Stone Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 Bronze Stone Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Bronze Stone Place have a pool?
No, 2502 Bronze Stone Place does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Bronze Stone Place have accessible units?
No, 2502 Bronze Stone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Bronze Stone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 Bronze Stone Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 Bronze Stone Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2502 Bronze Stone Place has units with air conditioning.

