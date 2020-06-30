All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 2466 Cypress Green Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
2466 Cypress Green Ln
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:17 AM

2466 Cypress Green Ln

2466 Cypress Green Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2466 Cypress Green Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
garage
Interior Features
Bedroom Information
# of Bedrooms On 1st Upper Level: 4
Bathroom Information
# of Bathrooms (Full) On 1st Upper Level: 3
# of Bathrooms (Half) On Main Level: 1
# of Bathrooms (Half) On 1st Lower Level: 1
# of Bathrooms (Half): 2
# of Bathrooms (Full): 3
Interior Information
Appliances: Cooktop, Dishwasher, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Icemaker, Oven - Double, Oven - Wall, Refrigerator, Washer
Door Features: French
Entry Location: Foyer
Interior Features: Butlers Pantry, Family Room Off Kitchen, Kitchen - Island, Kitchen - Table Space, Breakfast Area, Dining Area, Built-Ins, Upgraded Countertops, Curved Staircase, Master Bath(s), Window Treatments, Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting
Living Area Sq.Ft. Source: Estimated
Wall & Ceiling Types: 9'+ Ceilings, Tray Ceilings
Room Information
Living Room, Dining Room, Master Bedroom, Bedroom 3, Bedroom 4, Kitchen, Game Room, Family Room, Foyer, Study, Laundry, Loft, Storage Room
Fireplace Information
Has Fireplace
# of Fireplaces: 1
Mantel(s), Fireplace - Glass Doors (N)
Basement Information
Connecting Stairway, Sump Pump, Daylight, Partial, Full, Partially Finished
Parking / Garage, Homeowners Association, Utilities, Location Details
Parking Information
Garage Features: Garage Door Opener, Garage - Front Entry
# of Total Garage and Parking Spaces: 2
Garage
Homeowners Association Information
HOA/Condo/Coop Rules: Other
HOA/Condo/Coop Management Type: Professional - Off-site
HOA/Condo/Coop Fee Includes: Common Area Maintenance, Management, Snow Removal, Trash
HOA/Condo/Coop Amenities: Basketball Courts, Common Grounds, Tot Lots/Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 Cypress Green Ln have any available units?
2466 Cypress Green Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2466 Cypress Green Ln have?
Some of 2466 Cypress Green Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 Cypress Green Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2466 Cypress Green Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 Cypress Green Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2466 Cypress Green Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2466 Cypress Green Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2466 Cypress Green Ln offers parking.
Does 2466 Cypress Green Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2466 Cypress Green Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 Cypress Green Ln have a pool?
No, 2466 Cypress Green Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2466 Cypress Green Ln have accessible units?
No, 2466 Cypress Green Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 Cypress Green Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2466 Cypress Green Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2466 Cypress Green Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2466 Cypress Green Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University