2455 FOX STREAM LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rent this beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath well-maintained townhome in a fabulous location in Herndon. Nicely updated with hardwood floors on the main level, stairs, upper hallway and master bedroom. Granite counters in all baths and kitchen. Designer tile backsplash with stainless steel appliances and upgraded 42" cabinets. Lots of windows throughout make this a very bright home. The large center island kitchen overlooks a separate breakfast room as well as a spacious family room. Enjoy the outdoors on the updated low maintenance trex deck. A fully finished lower level with access to a 1 car garage. Fully fenced backyard. Five miles to Washington Dulles airport and close to shopping/restaurants at Clock Tower & Village Center. Public transportation and metrobus nearby. Available June 16. Minimum 2 year lease.