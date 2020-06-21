All apartments in McNair
2454 SUGAR MILL WAY
2454 SUGAR MILL WAY

2454 Sugar Mill Way · (703) 786-5776
Location

2454 Sugar Mill Way, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,277

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1732 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Don't miss your chance to rent this updated 3 level Aldington model townhome with deck and garage! Open and bright floor plan with 1,732 square feet. Spacious living room with high ceiling, arched windows, gas fireplace, recessed lighting, architectural pillars and access to deck. Large gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, tile flooring, island with breakfast bar, stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, gas cooking, premium backsplash and pantry. Master suite w/cathedral ceiling and walk-in closet. Luxurious master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. New premium trex deck! Walk-out lower level features a rec room with access to fenced-in backyard, foyer with access to garage and half bath. New roof and triple pane windows. New HVAC and whole house humidifier and UV light installed in HVAC. New washer and dryer. WiFi digital thermostat. Fantastic community amenities - tennis courts, basketball and sand volleyball courts, playground and nature walking trails. Walking distance to elementary school. Close to the Silver Line Metro and the Herndon-Monroe Park and Ride. Near Dulles Toll Rd, FFX Pkwy, Rt.28. Tenant to pay $75 deductible per visit to AHS home warranty to repair appliances, electrical and plumbing issues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

