2454 SUGAR MILL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

Don't miss your chance to rent this updated 3 level Aldington model townhome with deck and garage! Open and bright floor plan with 1,732 square feet. Spacious living room with high ceiling, arched windows, gas fireplace, recessed lighting, architectural pillars and access to deck. Large gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, tile flooring, island with breakfast bar, stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, gas cooking, premium backsplash and pantry. Master suite w/cathedral ceiling and walk-in closet. Luxurious master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. New premium trex deck! Walk-out lower level features a rec room with access to fenced-in backyard, foyer with access to garage and half bath. New roof and triple pane windows. New HVAC and whole house humidifier and UV light installed in HVAC. New washer and dryer. WiFi digital thermostat. Fantastic community amenities - tennis courts, basketball and sand volleyball courts, playground and nature walking trails. Walking distance to elementary school. Close to the Silver Line Metro and the Herndon-Monroe Park and Ride. Near Dulles Toll Rd, FFX Pkwy, Rt.28. Tenant to pay $75 deductible per visit to AHS home warranty to repair appliances, electrical and plumbing issues.