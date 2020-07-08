Amenities

2423 Cypress Green Lane Herndon VA 20171....This 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, plus office/den luxury home features an open concept modern kitchen with top of the line appliances, granite counter-tops, hardwood floors, and a large butlers pantry! In addition, a two car garage, formal dining room, living room, upgraded baths, large deck, ceiling fans, fireplace, lower level BR & Bath, and so much more!.Located in the Herndon/Reston area this has numerous shops and restaurants available, and is close to public transportation. Easy access to Dulles Airport, Rt 267 (Dulles Toll Road) and several other major routes, and close to the new Herndon Metro Stop. Online Application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC.