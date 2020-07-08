All apartments in McNair
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE

2423 Cypress Green Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2423 Cypress Green Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2423 Cypress Green Lane Herndon VA 20171....This 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, plus office/den luxury home features an open concept modern kitchen with top of the line appliances, granite counter-tops, hardwood floors, and a large butlers pantry! In addition, a two car garage, formal dining room, living room, upgraded baths, large deck, ceiling fans, fireplace, lower level BR & Bath, and so much more!.Located in the Herndon/Reston area this has numerous shops and restaurants available, and is close to public transportation. Easy access to Dulles Airport, Rt 267 (Dulles Toll Road) and several other major routes, and close to the new Herndon Metro Stop. Online Application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE have any available units?
2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE have?
Some of 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE offers parking.
Does 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE have a pool?
No, 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2423 CYPRESS GREEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

