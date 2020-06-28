All apartments in McNair
13668 VENTURI LN

13668 Venturi Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13668 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
LARGE Private END unit features tons of upgrades!! Well Maintained Townhome in Perfect Herndon Location! Main level features gorgeous hardwood floors and open floor plan, large kitchen with granite countertops, NEW stainless steel appliances and Gas fire place on mail level for perfect winter!!. Huge Island with countertop seating and dining area. Lower level with large rec room with beautiful hardwood floor, plenty of light and windows walkout to brick steps and common area. Upper level bedrooms on third level with bath and top level master suite with laundry. Master suite features Tray Ceiling, Walk In Closets, Spacious Master Bath with Soaking Tub & Separate Shower and Double Vanity, All bedrooms with new carpet. Easy parking with One Car Garage, Driveway and Open Street Parking for Guests! Entertain in Style! Close to Commuter Routes, including FFX County Pkwy, Rt 28, 267, & Future Silver Line Metro Station! Fairfax county public schools with Level 4 AAP schools (Coates and Mcnair) Carson and Westfield. Rare find in Herndon!!Coppermine crossing community which is walking distance to Clock tower ( gym, diverse restaurants, bar and other shops an also a paradise for kids with Chuck-E-Cheeses preschools at walking distance) is a potpourri of cultural ambience. With the arrow brook park and a peaceful scenic walking trail this place is a must see. Community also features a play area bus stop and very accessible to public transport, 2.3 miles from Herndon Monroe Park and Ride 5 miles from Wiechle-Reston East Station and walkable distance from future metro station in Herndon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13668 VENTURI LN have any available units?
13668 VENTURI LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13668 VENTURI LN have?
Some of 13668 VENTURI LN's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13668 VENTURI LN currently offering any rent specials?
13668 VENTURI LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13668 VENTURI LN pet-friendly?
No, 13668 VENTURI LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13668 VENTURI LN offer parking?
Yes, 13668 VENTURI LN offers parking.
Does 13668 VENTURI LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13668 VENTURI LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13668 VENTURI LN have a pool?
No, 13668 VENTURI LN does not have a pool.
Does 13668 VENTURI LN have accessible units?
No, 13668 VENTURI LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13668 VENTURI LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 13668 VENTURI LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13668 VENTURI LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13668 VENTURI LN does not have units with air conditioning.
