13668 VENTURI LN

LARGE Private END unit features tons of upgrades!! Well Maintained Townhome in Perfect Herndon Location! Main level features gorgeous hardwood floors and open floor plan, large kitchen with granite countertops, NEW stainless steel appliances and Gas fire place on mail level for perfect winter!!. Huge Island with countertop seating and dining area. Lower level with large rec room with beautiful hardwood floor, plenty of light and windows walkout to brick steps and common area. Upper level bedrooms on third level with bath and top level master suite with laundry. Master suite features Tray Ceiling, Walk In Closets, Spacious Master Bath with Soaking Tub & Separate Shower and Double Vanity, All bedrooms with new carpet. Easy parking with One Car Garage, Driveway and Open Street Parking for Guests! Entertain in Style! Close to Commuter Routes, including FFX County Pkwy, Rt 28, 267, & Future Silver Line Metro Station! Fairfax county public schools with Level 4 AAP schools (Coates and Mcnair) Carson and Westfield. Rare find in Herndon!!Coppermine crossing community which is walking distance to Clock tower ( gym, diverse restaurants, bar and other shops an also a paradise for kids with Chuck-E-Cheeses preschools at walking distance) is a potpourri of cultural ambience. With the arrow brook park and a peaceful scenic walking trail this place is a must see. Community also features a play area bus stop and very accessible to public transport, 2.3 miles from Herndon Monroe Park and Ride 5 miles from Wiechle-Reston East Station and walkable distance from future metro station in Herndon.