13668 SAINT JOHNS WOOD PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS BRICK FRONT END UNIT TOWN HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION...3 LEVEL BUMP OUT...3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS...2 HALF BATHROOMS...1 CAR GARAGE...FULLY FINISHED WALK OUT LEVEL BASEMENT TO A REAR FENCED YARD WITH A LOWER LEVEL DECK...KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES...GRANITE COUNTER TOPS...KITCHEN ISLAND...SPACIOUS SUNROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH ACCESS TO DECK...HARDWOOD IN LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH TWO CEILING FANS...HARDWOOD ON STAIRS...LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A SITTING AREA AND WALK IN CLOSET...SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER IN MASTER BATHROOM WITH DUAL VANITIES...CLOSE TO DULLES AIRPORT, RT 267, RT 28, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MORE