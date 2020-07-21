13526 DAVINCI LANE

Amenities
Beautiful, freshly painted town-home style condo with 3 BR/2.5 Bath and 1 Car Garage! Main living area with a cozy gas FP, tons of natural light! New hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining area. Good size MBR on it's own level with a great size walk-in closet with shelving and Master Bath with dual sink and a large soaking tub. Close proximity to DI Airport, Rt. 28 and 50, and Dulles Toll Rd. Near 2 upcoming metro stops and Wiehle Metro is within 5miles! Also for RENT for $2150/month.