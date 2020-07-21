All apartments in McNair
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

13526 DAVINCI LANE

13526 Davinci Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13526 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, freshly painted town-home style condo with 3 BR/2.5 Bath and 1 Car Garage! Main living area with a cozy gas FP, tons of natural light! New hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining area. Good size MBR on it's own level with a great size walk-in closet with shelving and Master Bath with dual sink and a large soaking tub. Close proximity to DI Airport, Rt. 28 and 50, and Dulles Toll Rd. Near 2 upcoming metro stops and Wiehle Metro is within 5miles! Also for RENT for $2150/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13526 DAVINCI LANE have any available units?
13526 DAVINCI LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13526 DAVINCI LANE have?
Some of 13526 DAVINCI LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13526 DAVINCI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13526 DAVINCI LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13526 DAVINCI LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13526 DAVINCI LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13526 DAVINCI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13526 DAVINCI LANE offers parking.
Does 13526 DAVINCI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13526 DAVINCI LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13526 DAVINCI LANE have a pool?
No, 13526 DAVINCI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13526 DAVINCI LANE have accessible units?
No, 13526 DAVINCI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13526 DAVINCI LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13526 DAVINCI LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13526 DAVINCI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13526 DAVINCI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
