All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 13422 Burrough Farm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13422 Burrough Farm Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM

13422 Burrough Farm Drive

13422 Burrough Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13422 Burrough Farm Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13422 Burrough Farm Drive Available 06/01/19 Superb 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome backing trees in McNair Farms! - 3 finished levels include a large kitchen with maple cabinets, family room with gas fireplace surrounded by custom-built oak shelves/entertainment center. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and family room, with ceramic tile in the foyer. Charming master suite features vaulted ceiling and great closet space complete with lots of built-in storage. Deck over looks lovely landscaping, and walkout lower level comes complete with nice patio. Dont miss the stunning stained glass about the front door! NO smoking. A pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.

(RLNE3318442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13422 Burrough Farm Drive have any available units?
13422 Burrough Farm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13422 Burrough Farm Drive have?
Some of 13422 Burrough Farm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13422 Burrough Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13422 Burrough Farm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13422 Burrough Farm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13422 Burrough Farm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13422 Burrough Farm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13422 Burrough Farm Drive offers parking.
Does 13422 Burrough Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13422 Burrough Farm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13422 Burrough Farm Drive have a pool?
No, 13422 Burrough Farm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13422 Burrough Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 13422 Burrough Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13422 Burrough Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13422 Burrough Farm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13422 Burrough Farm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13422 Burrough Farm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University