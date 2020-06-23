Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13422 Burrough Farm Drive Available 06/01/19 Superb 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome backing trees in McNair Farms! - 3 finished levels include a large kitchen with maple cabinets, family room with gas fireplace surrounded by custom-built oak shelves/entertainment center. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and family room, with ceramic tile in the foyer. Charming master suite features vaulted ceiling and great closet space complete with lots of built-in storage. Deck over looks lovely landscaping, and walkout lower level comes complete with nice patio. Dont miss the stunning stained glass about the front door! NO smoking. A pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.



(RLNE3318442)