Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available mid-December. BRAND NEW 3BR/2.5BA 2 level townhouse-style condo at Metropark at Arrowbrook. 1,509 sf w/ Garage + Driveway. Lots of Upgrades throughout. Open floorplan w/ Large center island. Master has Floor-to-ceiling windows, En-suite bath & Walk-in closet. Full size laundry on bedroom level. Conveniently located right off 267 & an 8 min walk to the future Innovation Metro stop, coming next summer. No pets. A one month deposit.