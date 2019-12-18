All apartments in McNair
13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE

13259 Coppermill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13259 Coppermill Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
22 Foot Wide Pristine Brick Front Town home~Brand New Carpet & Freshly Painted~Large Gourmet Kitchen with New Granite Counter Tops & New Deep Sink, Newer Gas Cook top, Refrigerator & Dishwasher~Family Room with 11' Ceiling~Step-Up Master Bedroom with two walk-in Closets~Master Bathroom with new upgraded tiles with separate Tub & Shower~Large Rec Room in the Lower Level with Gas Fireplace~Good size Garage with Storage~Walking distance to McNair Elementary school~Close to Community Tot lot, Basket Ball & Volley Ball courts~Proximity to Route 267 / 28 / Fairfax County parkway & Future Metro~NO PETS PLEASE~Move-in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE have any available units?
13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE have?
Some of 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
