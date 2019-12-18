13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

22 Foot Wide Pristine Brick Front Town home~Brand New Carpet & Freshly Painted~Large Gourmet Kitchen with New Granite Counter Tops & New Deep Sink, Newer Gas Cook top, Refrigerator & Dishwasher~Family Room with 11' Ceiling~Step-Up Master Bedroom with two walk-in Closets~Master Bathroom with new upgraded tiles with separate Tub & Shower~Large Rec Room in the Lower Level with Gas Fireplace~Good size Garage with Storage~Walking distance to McNair Elementary school~Close to Community Tot lot, Basket Ball & Volley Ball courts~Proximity to Route 267 / 28 / Fairfax County parkway & Future Metro~NO PETS PLEASE~Move-in Ready.