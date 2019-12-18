13259 COPPERMILL DRIVE

Amenities
22 Foot Wide Pristine Brick Front Town home~Brand New Carpet & Freshly Painted~Large Gourmet Kitchen with New Granite Counter Tops & New Deep Sink, Newer Gas Cook top, Refrigerator & Dishwasher~Family Room with 11' Ceiling~Step-Up Master Bedroom with two walk-in Closets~Master Bathroom with new upgraded tiles with separate Tub & Shower~Large Rec Room in the Lower Level with Gas Fireplace~Good size Garage with Storage~Walking distance to McNair Elementary school~Close to Community Tot lot, Basket Ball & Volley Ball courts~Proximity to Route 267 / 28 / Fairfax County parkway & Future Metro~NO PETS PLEASE~Move-in Ready.