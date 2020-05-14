13230 Woodland Park Road

Amenities
Best Offer for a Furnished 3B2B condo in Herndon, VA*10 mins Walk to Future Metro. The whole condo is brand new. Well maintained.
READY TO MOVE-IN***GREAT FOR RELOCATION!! IDEAL FOR AMAZON EMPLOYEES!!
Family Friendly for a BRAND NEW FURNISHED (available) CONDO in the heart of Herndon, VA (RIGHT NEXT TO AMAZON OFFICE).
***An excellent location that is conveniently located within:
- A walking distance to a collection of vibrant restaurants, bars, grocery markets, bike trails, tennis court, soccer field, basketball court, playground, outdoor summer concerts, covered pavilion
- 5-minute drive to Dulles Airport
- 10-minute walk to the future Silver Line at Innovation Center Station
- 10-minute walk to the Clock Tower (Giant, Gold Gym, etc)
- 15-minute walk to the Worldgate (AMC, Sport & Health, etc)
- Easy access to I-267, 28
***Condo's luxury amenities including:
- Tall ceilings and large windows that fill with lots of natural light
- A large furnished living room & dining room (1st floor)
- A stylish kitchen with hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (1st floor)
- A full-size washer and dryer (2nd floor)
***3 Bedroom's amenities including:
- Furnished with A BRAND NEW MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS and 2 nightstands in each room
- Pre-wired for cable TV, telephone and high-speed internet in every room
- One room with a private balcony with a lot of sunlight
- Closet and linen in each room
GOOD CREDIT.
If seriously interested, please kindly send me an e-mail with a description of yourself:
- Where you are from and what you do
- The type of living situation you are looking for