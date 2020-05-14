All apartments in McNair
13230 Woodland Park Road

13230 Woodland Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13230 Woodland Park Rd, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
tennis court
Best Offer for a Furnished 3B2B condo in Herndon, VA*10 mins Walk to Future Metro. The whole condo is brand new. Well maintained.

READY TO MOVE-IN***GREAT FOR RELOCATION!! IDEAL FOR AMAZON EMPLOYEES!!

Family Friendly for a BRAND NEW FURNISHED (available) CONDO in the heart of Herndon, VA (RIGHT NEXT TO AMAZON OFFICE).

***An excellent location that is conveniently located within:
- A walking distance to a collection of vibrant restaurants, bars, grocery markets, bike trails, tennis court, soccer field, basketball court, playground, outdoor summer concerts, covered pavilion
- 5-minute drive to Dulles Airport
- 10-minute walk to the future Silver Line at Innovation Center Station
- 10-minute walk to the Clock Tower (Giant, Gold Gym, etc)
- 15-minute walk to the Worldgate (AMC, Sport & Health, etc)
- Easy access to I-267, 28

***Condo's luxury amenities including:
- Tall ceilings and large windows that fill with lots of natural light
- A large furnished living room & dining room (1st floor)
- A stylish kitchen with hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (1st floor)
- A full-size washer and dryer (2nd floor)

***3 Bedroom's amenities including:
- Furnished with A BRAND NEW MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS and 2 nightstands in each room
- Pre-wired for cable TV, telephone and high-speed internet in every room
- One room with a private balcony with a lot of sunlight
- Closet and linen in each room

GOOD CREDIT.

If seriously interested, please kindly send me an e-mail with a description of yourself:
- Where you are from and what you do
- The type of living situation you are looking for

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13230 Woodland Park Road have any available units?
13230 Woodland Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13230 Woodland Park Road have?
Some of 13230 Woodland Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13230 Woodland Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
13230 Woodland Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13230 Woodland Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13230 Woodland Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 13230 Woodland Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 13230 Woodland Park Road offers parking.
Does 13230 Woodland Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13230 Woodland Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13230 Woodland Park Road have a pool?
No, 13230 Woodland Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 13230 Woodland Park Road have accessible units?
No, 13230 Woodland Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13230 Woodland Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13230 Woodland Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13230 Woodland Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13230 Woodland Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.

