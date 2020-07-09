All apartments in McNair
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD

13212 Woodland Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13212 Woodland Park Rd, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
media room
new construction
Don't miss your chance to move into this brand new community! Be the first occupant of this Model home with gorgeous upgraded hardwood floors, top of the line appliances, front loading washer and energy star dryer. This home has an open floor plan for fantastic entertaining, beautiful kitchen with expansive island and quartz countertops. Home features ground level bedroom with ensuite, dual upper level master suites and a forth level bedroom with attached full bath and rooftop access. Featured in this community is a fenced playground, walking trails, peaceful sitting areas by a fountain & an outdoor amphitheater. Location is excellent and within walking distance to Shopping & Restaurants and only minutes to Route 28, Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport, Silver Line Herndon Station and 25 miles to downtown DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have any available units?
13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have?
Some of 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD offer parking?
No, 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have a pool?
No, 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

