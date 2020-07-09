13212 WOODLAND PARK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground media room new construction

Don't miss your chance to move into this brand new community! Be the first occupant of this Model home with gorgeous upgraded hardwood floors, top of the line appliances, front loading washer and energy star dryer. This home has an open floor plan for fantastic entertaining, beautiful kitchen with expansive island and quartz countertops. Home features ground level bedroom with ensuite, dual upper level master suites and a forth level bedroom with attached full bath and rooftop access. Featured in this community is a fenced playground, walking trails, peaceful sitting areas by a fountain & an outdoor amphitheater. Location is excellent and within walking distance to Shopping & Restaurants and only minutes to Route 28, Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport, Silver Line Herndon Station and 25 miles to downtown DC.