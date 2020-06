13201 FOX RIPPLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

WOW! BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES. ALMOST 2500+ SQ FT. LOTS OF SUNSHINE. HARDWOODS. GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 5 BURNER GAS COOKTOP & DOUBLE OVEN. LARGE EAT IN AREA WALKS OUT TO DECK. LUXURIOUS MASTER BATHROOM WITH SOAK TUB. RECREATION ROOM WALKS OUT TO PATIO & FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. GAS FIREPLACE. GARAGE.CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, BUSINESSES. COMMUTERS DREAM! PROXIMITY TO DULLES TOLL ROAD, ROUTE 28, FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY, FUTURE METRO STATION AND WASHINGTON DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT! MOVE-IN READY! FULLY AVAILABLE FROM AUGUST 31ST, 2019!