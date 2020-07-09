All apartments in McNair
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE

13112 Park Crescent Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13112 Park Crescent Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
POPULAR WOODLAND PARK ~ Brick Front End-Unit Townhome with 1-Car Garage. BRAND NEW Engineered Hardwood Floors and Freshly Painted on all Three Levels. Main Level with Gourmet Kitchen with Island, Granite Counters, Breakfast Room and Stainless Steel Appliances. Sunroom with Sliding Doors to Deck. Light and Bright Living Room and Dining Room. Upper Level with UPDATED Master Bath with Walk-In Shower, Double Sink Vanity and Soaking Tub. 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms with Walk-In Closet. Hallway with 2nd Full Bathroom with Tub and Shower and Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Lower Level with 3rd Full Bathroom, Family Room with Gas Fireplace and Den with Sliding Doors to BRAND NEW Patio. ***Woodland Park Crossing Shopping with Harris Teeter Just Minutes Away***Easy Access to Herndon-Monroe Park and Ride***AVAILABLE FOR RENT IMMEDIATELY***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have any available units?
13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have?
Some of 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

