13112 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

POPULAR WOODLAND PARK ~ Brick Front End-Unit Townhome with 1-Car Garage. BRAND NEW Engineered Hardwood Floors and Freshly Painted on all Three Levels. Main Level with Gourmet Kitchen with Island, Granite Counters, Breakfast Room and Stainless Steel Appliances. Sunroom with Sliding Doors to Deck. Light and Bright Living Room and Dining Room. Upper Level with UPDATED Master Bath with Walk-In Shower, Double Sink Vanity and Soaking Tub. 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms with Walk-In Closet. Hallway with 2nd Full Bathroom with Tub and Shower and Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Lower Level with 3rd Full Bathroom, Family Room with Gas Fireplace and Den with Sliding Doors to BRAND NEW Patio. ***Woodland Park Crossing Shopping with Harris Teeter Just Minutes Away***Easy Access to Herndon-Monroe Park and Ride***AVAILABLE FOR RENT IMMEDIATELY***