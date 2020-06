Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Luxurious town home in excellent condition. close to the upcoming metro stop. Imagine getting off the metro walking home and cooking in this gourmet kitchen. The large open floorplan with high ceilings makes you feel like you are in a single family home. Walk in from the garage to the magnificent lower level with large rec room, bedroom w/ adjoining bath. go and see now!