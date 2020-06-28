All apartments in McNair
12941 Wood Crescent Circle

Location

12941 Wood Crescent Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
yoga
3 level with basement and garage town home for rent . Very close to metro and park and ride . Walkable to groceries eateries yoga gym. Fairfax connector bus stops in front of the community. Easy public transport to DC . Available immediately.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/herndon-va?lid=12732834

(RLNE5278075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

