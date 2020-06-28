12941 Wood Crescent Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage yoga

3 level with basement and garage town home for rent . Very close to metro and park and ride . Walkable to groceries eateries yoga gym. Fairfax connector bus stops in front of the community. Easy public transport to DC . Available immediately.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/herndon-va?lid=12732834



(RLNE5278075)