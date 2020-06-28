3 level with basement and garage town home for rent . Very close to metro and park and ride . Walkable to groceries eateries yoga gym. Fairfax connector bus stops in front of the community. Easy public transport to DC . Available immediately.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/herndon-va?lid=12732834
(RLNE5278075)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12941 Wood Crescent Circle have any available units?
12941 Wood Crescent Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 12941 Wood Crescent Circle have?
Some of 12941 Wood Crescent Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12941 Wood Crescent Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12941 Wood Crescent Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12941 Wood Crescent Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12941 Wood Crescent Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12941 Wood Crescent Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12941 Wood Crescent Circle offers parking.
Does 12941 Wood Crescent Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12941 Wood Crescent Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12941 Wood Crescent Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12941 Wood Crescent Circle has a pool.
Does 12941 Wood Crescent Circle have accessible units?
No, 12941 Wood Crescent Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12941 Wood Crescent Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12941 Wood Crescent Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12941 Wood Crescent Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12941 Wood Crescent Circle does not have units with air conditioning.