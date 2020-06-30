All apartments in McNair
12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE

12843 Milling Stone Ter · No Longer Available
Location

12843 Milling Stone Ter, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
new construction
WHAT A GREAT VALUE!!! FOR IMMEDIATE RENT: BRAND NEW, LUXURY 3BR TOWNHOME CONDO in new Woodland Park Station neighborhood. WALK TO Herndon Metro Station (opening in 2020). CHECK ONLINE 3D WALKTHROUGH AT http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/2907122 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage, 1633 finished sqft. Light-filled, open concept living. Gourmet Kitchen with white quartz countertops, large sink, stainless steel GE appliances, and coordinating designer backsplash. Walk right into your kitchen from the garage with Wi-Fi enabled garage door opener. Spacious Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Luxurious Master Bath with double vanity with quartz countertop, and sit-down shower and decorative floor to ceiling tiles. Convenient upper-level full-size laundry room and extra storage. Private balcony off the second bedroom. Double vanity with granite countertop in Hallway Bath. Recessed LED lights throughout main and bedroom levels. HDMI wires ready for flat-panel TVs in Great Room and Master Bedroom. Plenty of guest parking on Eastpark Dr. Enjoy playground/tot lot and the upcoming neighborhood's Urban Recreation Park . Walk to Harris Teeter in Woodland Park Crossing shopping, dining, and entertainment center and enjoy well known pub, grill, kabob, pizza, salon, spa, barber, banks and others. Close to Reston Town Center, Herndon Old Town, and Dulles International Airport. Water is included in the rent; Tenants to pay electric and gas. Min income: $78k. Max 2 incomes. Repair deductible: $75. Ask agent for application. Application fee: $45/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE have any available units?
12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE have?
Some of 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

