12843 MILLING STONE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

WHAT A GREAT VALUE!!! FOR IMMEDIATE RENT: BRAND NEW, LUXURY 3BR TOWNHOME CONDO in new Woodland Park Station neighborhood. WALK TO Herndon Metro Station (opening in 2020). CHECK ONLINE 3D WALKTHROUGH AT http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/2907122 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage, 1633 finished sqft. Light-filled, open concept living. Gourmet Kitchen with white quartz countertops, large sink, stainless steel GE appliances, and coordinating designer backsplash. Walk right into your kitchen from the garage with Wi-Fi enabled garage door opener. Spacious Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Luxurious Master Bath with double vanity with quartz countertop, and sit-down shower and decorative floor to ceiling tiles. Convenient upper-level full-size laundry room and extra storage. Private balcony off the second bedroom. Double vanity with granite countertop in Hallway Bath. Recessed LED lights throughout main and bedroom levels. HDMI wires ready for flat-panel TVs in Great Room and Master Bedroom. Plenty of guest parking on Eastpark Dr. Enjoy playground/tot lot and the upcoming neighborhood's Urban Recreation Park . Walk to Harris Teeter in Woodland Park Crossing shopping, dining, and entertainment center and enjoy well known pub, grill, kabob, pizza, salon, spa, barber, banks and others. Close to Reston Town Center, Herndon Old Town, and Dulles International Airport. Water is included in the rent; Tenants to pay electric and gas. Min income: $78k. Max 2 incomes. Repair deductible: $75. Ask agent for application. Application fee: $45/adult.