7222 EVANS MILL ROAD

OWNER'S VERY SPECIAL HOME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IN SOUGHT AFTER EVANS MILL POND NEIGHBORHOOD*BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN & ABUNDANT LIGHT FROM WALLS OF WINDOWS OUTFITTED WITH 3" PLANTATION SHUTTERS*GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVELS*GORGEOUS GOURMET KITCHEN W/TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES & QUARTZ COUNTERS OPENS TO DINING AREA & FAMILY ROOMW/SMART TV MOUNTED OVER GAS FIREPLACE*EXQUISITE MASTER BATH RENOVATION JUST COMPLETED*LAUNDRY ON BEDROOM LEVEL*LOWER LEVEL WALK OUT AUPAIR/IN-LAW/TEENAGE SUITE W/ FULL BATHROOM/LAUNDRY ROOM/GAS FIREPLACE & ADDTL STORAGE*TWO DECKS OVERLOOK GREEN SPACE & POND*2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE*COMMUNITY AMMENITES INCLUDING TENNIS COURTS/PLAYGROUND AND GAZEBO*FCPS DISTRICT CHURCHILL ELEM* COOPER MIDDLE*LANGLEY HS* $100.00 REPAIR DEDUCTIBLE*HOA FEE IS PAID BY LANDLORD