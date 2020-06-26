All apartments in McLean
Location

7222 Evans Mill Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
OWNER'S VERY SPECIAL HOME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IN SOUGHT AFTER EVANS MILL POND NEIGHBORHOOD*BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN & ABUNDANT LIGHT FROM WALLS OF WINDOWS OUTFITTED WITH 3" PLANTATION SHUTTERS*GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVELS*GORGEOUS GOURMET KITCHEN W/TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES & QUARTZ COUNTERS OPENS TO DINING AREA & FAMILY ROOMW/SMART TV MOUNTED OVER GAS FIREPLACE*EXQUISITE MASTER BATH RENOVATION JUST COMPLETED*LAUNDRY ON BEDROOM LEVEL*LOWER LEVEL WALK OUT AUPAIR/IN-LAW/TEENAGE SUITE W/ FULL BATHROOM/LAUNDRY ROOM/GAS FIREPLACE & ADDTL STORAGE*TWO DECKS OVERLOOK GREEN SPACE & POND*2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE*COMMUNITY AMMENITES INCLUDING TENNIS COURTS/PLAYGROUND AND GAZEBO*FCPS DISTRICT CHURCHILL ELEM* COOPER MIDDLE*LANGLEY HS* $100.00 REPAIR DEDUCTIBLE*HOA FEE IS PAID BY LANDLORD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD have any available units?
7222 EVANS MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD have?
Some of 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7222 EVANS MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7222 EVANS MILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
