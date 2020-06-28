7011 Haycock Road Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Amazing Ground Level Suite Walking Distance to West Falls Church Metro! - Enter through your own private entrance to a fully equipped two bedroom suite with two full baths! Contemporary and modern, this ground floor suite is perfect for the commuting employee and is walking distance to the West Falls Church Metro, shopping and restaurants. Two huge bedrooms each with their own bathroom and walk-in closets or make one of the rooms into a living area and use the other for a bedroom. The possibilities are endless! Fully equipped kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space and full-sized washer/dryer. The home has an alarm/security system in place. Available for immediate move in.



All utilities included (except cable TV). No pets. One parking space in driveway.

Call to schedule a showing today 703-966-2232.



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult.



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Pets Allowed



