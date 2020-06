Amenities

Gorgeous four bedroom/three bath dream house in sought-after McLean. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house, fireplace, open floor plan, renovated kitchen with a lot of cabinets and breakfast bar. The house has a screened-in porch for summer fun and a landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining. Close to shopping at Tyson's Corner. Kent gardens school, Longfellow and McLean high school Access to major commuter arteries. This house will rent quickly - don't wait!