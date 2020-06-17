All apartments in McLean
6800 DEAN DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

6800 DEAN DRIVE

6800 Dean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6800 Dean Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally located and spacious 5 bedroom & 3 bath home in McLean. Sought after school district. Walking distance to elementary, middle and high school with sidewalks throughout neighborhoods. Less than 10 minutes to GW pkwy, Tyson~s, metro and bus stations, 495, 66, and routes 7 & 50. Large main level master with large bay window overlooking private backyard. This home offers plenty of living space, natural light, hardwood floors, brand new carpet, and is freshly painted. Enjoy the luxury of having two extra bedrooms, an updated full bathroom and living area in basement with ample storage space. Immediate occupancy available. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 DEAN DRIVE have any available units?
6800 DEAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6800 DEAN DRIVE have?
Some of 6800 DEAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 DEAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6800 DEAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 DEAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6800 DEAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6800 DEAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6800 DEAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6800 DEAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6800 DEAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 DEAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6800 DEAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6800 DEAN DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 6800 DEAN DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 6800 DEAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 DEAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6800 DEAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6800 DEAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
