6800 DEAN DRIVE

Centrally located and spacious 5 bedroom & 3 bath home in McLean. Sought after school district. Walking distance to elementary, middle and high school with sidewalks throughout neighborhoods. Less than 10 minutes to GW pkwy, Tyson~s, metro and bus stations, 495, 66, and routes 7 & 50. Large main level master with large bay window overlooking private backyard. This home offers plenty of living space, natural light, hardwood floors, brand new carpet, and is freshly painted. Enjoy the luxury of having two extra bedrooms, an updated full bathroom and living area in basement with ample storage space. Immediate occupancy available. Pet friendly.