Amenities

Nice and cozy single home ready to move in by End of Nov. One bed room in main level. updated kitchen, finished basement. Hardwood and carpet in main level . Duel zone A/C. One attach car garage with access to basement. Short term lease will consider. Pet under 40lb with extra fee. No smoking in the house. Repair deductible $100 per incident. Very good FCPS neighborhood. Short drive to Highways. Owner will consider all interested parties even with no perfect credit.