Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, 2018 built Craftsman home in coveted McLean neighborhood. 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths--including main level bed/bath! Architectural details include coffered ceilings, crown moldings, wainscoting, and chair rail. Tons of windows let in natural light. Open floor plan in family and kitchen spills out to the he paver patio and grassy yard for easy entertaining. Gorgeous wood floors on upper two levels, basement is fully finished with newer carpet. Ready to move in!