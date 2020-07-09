6160 HARDY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Spacious and light-filled home in the heart of McLean!! This home has it all...updated kitchen, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, sun room, updated baths. Brand new radiant heating and cooling systems. Beautifully manicured yard with deck in private corner lot. Located blocks to the Highlands Swim Club, Linway Terrace Park and the Chesterbrook Shopping Center offering a Starbucks and a Safeway. This home is only one stoplight to DC and offers easy commuter access to Tysons, GW Parkway, and 495.