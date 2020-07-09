All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6160 HARDY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6160 HARDY DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

6160 HARDY DRIVE

6160 Hardy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6160 Hardy Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious and light-filled home in the heart of McLean!! This home has it all...updated kitchen, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, sun room, updated baths. Brand new radiant heating and cooling systems. Beautifully manicured yard with deck in private corner lot. Located blocks to the Highlands Swim Club, Linway Terrace Park and the Chesterbrook Shopping Center offering a Starbucks and a Safeway. This home is only one stoplight to DC and offers easy commuter access to Tysons, GW Parkway, and 495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6160 HARDY DRIVE have any available units?
6160 HARDY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6160 HARDY DRIVE have?
Some of 6160 HARDY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6160 HARDY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6160 HARDY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6160 HARDY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6160 HARDY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6160 HARDY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6160 HARDY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6160 HARDY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6160 HARDY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6160 HARDY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6160 HARDY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6160 HARDY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6160 HARDY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6160 HARDY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6160 HARDY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6160 HARDY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6160 HARDY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia