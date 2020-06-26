All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:33 PM

6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE

6011 Claiborne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6011 Claiborne Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
LOVELY ALL BRICK COLONIAL, VACANT AND MOVE-IN-READY . WITH GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR AND 6 BED ROOMS, 4 FULL BATH.. 1 HALF BATH.. LOCATED CLOSE TO DC AND EASY TO ALL SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AIRPORTS, COMMUTER ROUTES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE have any available units?
6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE have?
Some of 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia