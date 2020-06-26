6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities

LOVELY ALL BRICK COLONIAL, VACANT AND MOVE-IN-READY . WITH GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR AND 6 BED ROOMS, 4 FULL BATH.. 1 HALF BATH.. LOCATED CLOSE TO DC AND EASY TO ALL SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AIRPORTS, COMMUTER ROUTES.