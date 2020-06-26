LOVELY ALL BRICK COLONIAL, VACANT AND MOVE-IN-READY . WITH GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR AND 6 BED ROOMS, 4 FULL BATH.. 1 HALF BATH.. LOCATED CLOSE TO DC AND EASY TO ALL SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AIRPORTS, COMMUTER ROUTES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE have any available units?
6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE have?
Some of 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6011 CLAIBORNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.