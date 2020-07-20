All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1921 FREEDOM LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1921 FREEDOM LANE
Last updated March 16 2019 at 6:07 AM

1921 FREEDOM LANE

1921 Freedom Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1921 Freedom Lane, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
SHORT-TERM LEASE Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home for rent on the Falls Church/McLean border. Huge luxury master suite, including large renovated master bath with jetted tub, walk-in 8 head shower, and double vanity. Walk-in master closet with skylight. Upstairs also has 3 large additional bedrooms and an additional bathroom with another double vanity. Spacious eat-in kitchen with island. Fireplace, large office with built-ins, powder room, and hardwood floors throughout much of the house. 1 car garage and large basement provides ample storage and recreational space. Very large deck with pergola off the kitchen. Haycock ES, Longfellow MS, McLean HS.5 minute drive (or quick bus ride) to East Falls Church or West Falls Church Metro. Minutes to Tysons Corner, and quick access to multiple DC commuter routes. Desirable inside-the-beltway location.Short term lease available from March 1, 2019 until July 31, 2019. Rent includes water, trash collection, and landscaping services. Landlord is very quick to respond and repair anything needed. Hard to find a local home this big for a better price. Great option if you are building a house or here on temporary assignment. Home is unfurnished.Owner pays for water, trash, and landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 FREEDOM LANE have any available units?
1921 FREEDOM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1921 FREEDOM LANE have?
Some of 1921 FREEDOM LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 FREEDOM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1921 FREEDOM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 FREEDOM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1921 FREEDOM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1921 FREEDOM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1921 FREEDOM LANE offers parking.
Does 1921 FREEDOM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 FREEDOM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 FREEDOM LANE have a pool?
No, 1921 FREEDOM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1921 FREEDOM LANE have accessible units?
No, 1921 FREEDOM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 FREEDOM LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 FREEDOM LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 FREEDOM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 FREEDOM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryers
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VA
Chillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAGreenbelt, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia