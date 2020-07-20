1921 FREEDOM LANE

Amenities

SHORT-TERM LEASE Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home for rent on the Falls Church/McLean border. Huge luxury master suite, including large renovated master bath with jetted tub, walk-in 8 head shower, and double vanity. Walk-in master closet with skylight. Upstairs also has 3 large additional bedrooms and an additional bathroom with another double vanity. Spacious eat-in kitchen with island. Fireplace, large office with built-ins, powder room, and hardwood floors throughout much of the house. 1 car garage and large basement provides ample storage and recreational space. Very large deck with pergola off the kitchen. Haycock ES, Longfellow MS, McLean HS.5 minute drive (or quick bus ride) to East Falls Church or West Falls Church Metro. Minutes to Tysons Corner, and quick access to multiple DC commuter routes. Desirable inside-the-beltway location.Short term lease available from March 1, 2019 until July 31, 2019. Rent includes water, trash collection, and landscaping services. Landlord is very quick to respond and repair anything needed. Hard to find a local home this big for a better price. Great option if you are building a house or here on temporary assignment. Home is unfurnished.Owner pays for water, trash, and landscaping