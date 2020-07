Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities concierge pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub internet access playground

Welcome to Haven Woodbridge Apartments. Our dedicated staff and maintenance team are here to serve you! Nestled in the trees near park land in Woodbridge VA, Haven Woodbridge offers stylish modern apartment homes in a secluded location — yet still convenient to all the region has to offer. We are just off the Prince William Parkway, less than two minutes to I-95. With shopping at Potomac Mills, the VRE, and the Horner Road Commuter Lot nearby, you're perfectly positioned! Contact us to schedule your tour. We look forward to meeting you!