15608 AVOCET LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

MOVE IN READY, SUPER CLEAN AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Full of Natural Light on all 3 Levels, Two Story Foyer Beautiful Town Home awaiting your arrival. On Entry Level: Family Room, Full Bathroom and Walk out to Fully Fenced, Private, Shaded rear yard and washer and dryer. Second level: Combined Dining and Living Room, Kitchen with dinette area and walk out to rear deck. Third level host master bath room with large soaking tub and separate shower, double vanities and walk in closet, full hallway bath and 2 extra bedrooms complete this comfortable floor plan. Perfectly situated only a few short minutes away from VRE, I-95, shopping, restaurants and tons of entertainment options. Townhome is perfect for families, small dogs welcome on a case by case basis. Please Come and see.