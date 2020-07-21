All apartments in Marumsco
15608 AVOCET LOOP
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

15608 AVOCET LOOP

15608 Avocet Loop · No Longer Available
Location

15608 Avocet Loop, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY, SUPER CLEAN AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Full of Natural Light on all 3 Levels, Two Story Foyer Beautiful Town Home awaiting your arrival. On Entry Level: Family Room, Full Bathroom and Walk out to Fully Fenced, Private, Shaded rear yard and washer and dryer. Second level: Combined Dining and Living Room, Kitchen with dinette area and walk out to rear deck. Third level host master bath room with large soaking tub and separate shower, double vanities and walk in closet, full hallway bath and 2 extra bedrooms complete this comfortable floor plan. Perfectly situated only a few short minutes away from VRE, I-95, shopping, restaurants and tons of entertainment options. Townhome is perfect for families, small dogs welcome on a case by case basis. Please Come and see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15608 AVOCET LOOP have any available units?
15608 AVOCET LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 15608 AVOCET LOOP have?
Some of 15608 AVOCET LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15608 AVOCET LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
15608 AVOCET LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15608 AVOCET LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 15608 AVOCET LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 15608 AVOCET LOOP offer parking?
No, 15608 AVOCET LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 15608 AVOCET LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15608 AVOCET LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15608 AVOCET LOOP have a pool?
No, 15608 AVOCET LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 15608 AVOCET LOOP have accessible units?
No, 15608 AVOCET LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 15608 AVOCET LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 15608 AVOCET LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15608 AVOCET LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 15608 AVOCET LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
