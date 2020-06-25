15433 LEEDS HILL WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous, Updated and Well Kept 3 Level Detached House. Fresh Paint. Bright and Airy. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Stairs and Upstairs Hallway. Kitchen with Granite Counters, SS Appliances & Island. Living Room with Gas Log. Large Formal Dining Room and Eat-in Kitchen. Office on the Main Level. Master Bed with Two Walk-in Closets. Master Bath with Separate Tub & Shower. Three Additional Nice Size Bedrooms on the Upper Level and One Bedroom in the Basement (NTC). Fully Finished Walk-Up Stairs Basement with Tile Floors. Fenced Backyard with Large Patio. Great Location, Minutes to Route 1, I-95, Potomac Town Center, Potomac Mills and Restaurants. Close to Quantico and Fort Belvoir.