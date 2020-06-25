All apartments in Marumsco
15433 LEEDS HILL WAY

15433 Leeds Hill Way · No Longer Available
Location

15433 Leeds Hill Way, Marumsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, Updated and Well Kept 3 Level Detached House. Fresh Paint. Bright and Airy. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Stairs and Upstairs Hallway. Kitchen with Granite Counters, SS Appliances & Island. Living Room with Gas Log. Large Formal Dining Room and Eat-in Kitchen. Office on the Main Level. Master Bed with Two Walk-in Closets. Master Bath with Separate Tub & Shower. Three Additional Nice Size Bedrooms on the Upper Level and One Bedroom in the Basement (NTC). Fully Finished Walk-Up Stairs Basement with Tile Floors. Fenced Backyard with Large Patio. Great Location, Minutes to Route 1, I-95, Potomac Town Center, Potomac Mills and Restaurants. Close to Quantico and Fort Belvoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY have any available units?
15433 LEEDS HILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY have?
Some of 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15433 LEEDS HILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY offer parking?
No, 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY have a pool?
No, 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY have accessible units?
No, 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15433 LEEDS HILL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
