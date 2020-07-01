All apartments in Marumsco
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

15288 Lodge Ter

15288 Lodge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15288 Lodge Terrace, Marumsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome Home! 3 level contemporary townhouse in Rippon Landing. Lots of new flooring and paint throughout. As soon as you enter the front door, to your left you have a large rec room and laundry/storage room in the back. Make your way up the stairs and you are greeted with the large living room/dining room combo with wood burning fireplace. Move to the left and you will find your kitchen with table room. Exit the rear through the sliding glass doors to your fully fenced back yard backing to trees. Make your way up to the 3rd level where you have a master bedroom with attached master bath. Down the haul-way you will find your 2nd and 3rd bedroom that shares a full bath. This home is close to the VRE, I-95, bus services, shopping mall, and restaurants. This home WILL NOT be managed by RPM Direct.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15288 Lodge Ter have any available units?
15288 Lodge Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 15288 Lodge Ter have?
Some of 15288 Lodge Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15288 Lodge Ter currently offering any rent specials?
15288 Lodge Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15288 Lodge Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 15288 Lodge Ter is pet friendly.
Does 15288 Lodge Ter offer parking?
Yes, 15288 Lodge Ter offers parking.
Does 15288 Lodge Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15288 Lodge Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15288 Lodge Ter have a pool?
No, 15288 Lodge Ter does not have a pool.
Does 15288 Lodge Ter have accessible units?
No, 15288 Lodge Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 15288 Lodge Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 15288 Lodge Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15288 Lodge Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15288 Lodge Ter has units with air conditioning.

