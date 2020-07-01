15288 Lodge Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome Home! 3 level contemporary townhouse in Rippon Landing. Lots of new flooring and paint throughout. As soon as you enter the front door, to your left you have a large rec room and laundry/storage room in the back. Make your way up the stairs and you are greeted with the large living room/dining room combo with wood burning fireplace. Move to the left and you will find your kitchen with table room. Exit the rear through the sliding glass doors to your fully fenced back yard backing to trees. Make your way up to the 3rd level where you have a master bedroom with attached master bath. Down the haul-way you will find your 2nd and 3rd bedroom that shares a full bath. This home is close to the VRE, I-95, bus services, shopping mall, and restaurants. This home WILL NOT be managed by RPM Direct.