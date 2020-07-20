15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome Home! 3 level, 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with large fenced backyard! Large updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Upper level features 2 master bedrooms with full baths. LL features rec room 3rd bedroom and full bath! Fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Less than 1 mile from Rt 95, VRE, Commuter Lots, shopping, and dining. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.