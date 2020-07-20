All apartments in Marumsco
15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE
15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE

15270 Waterwheel Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15270 Waterwheel Terrace, Marumsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Welcome Home! 3 level, 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with large fenced backyard! Large updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Upper level features 2 master bedrooms with full baths. LL features rec room 3rd bedroom and full bath! Fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Less than 1 mile from Rt 95, VRE, Commuter Lots, shopping, and dining. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE have any available units?
15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE have?
Some of 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15270 WATERWHEEL TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
