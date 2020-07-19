15259 Coachman Terrace Unit 44-3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed pet friendly tennis court dogs allowed

Townhome for rent RIPPON LANDING *** available to move now - Well Maintained Two level townhome /condo with your own washer and dryer. carpet on main level for solid soundproofing. Renovated one year ago with kitchen with granite counter top / Stove DW, Carpet/ ceramic floor/ Newly painted, New Furnace with energy efficient HP, sliding Glass Door to Deck, Two assigned parking spaces. Backs to Trees, Cul-de-sac Community pool, Tennis Court, Basket Court Trail and more. Rent covers water. Close to VRE, I95 and Mall.



Enter home into Foyer, Floor Plan-Open style, Liv-Din Combo

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Oven / Range - Electric, Oven - Self Cleaning, Range Hood, Refrigerator, Washer, Stove

Amenities: Shades / Blinds, Closet(s) - Walk-in closet, Wall to Wall Carpeting

Double Pane Windows, Tax Living Area: 1,072



Directions:

I 95 S WOODBRIDGE APPROX 4 MILES TO LEFT ON OPITZ TO RT ON BLACKBURN TO RT ON RIPPON TO RT ON FOREST GROVE TO LF ON OLD LANDING TOP OF HILL ON LF



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2008558)