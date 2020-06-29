All apartments in Marumsco
13212 ARMSTEAD STREET

13212 Armstead Street · No Longer Available
Location

13212 Armstead Street, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
*Availability 06/01/2020* This fully renovated home is owned by a professional Class-A contractor and all restorations have been completed to the highest standard. This home features a large fenced yard, shed, nearly new expanded driveway and countless interior features. Full legal fourth bedroom and renovated bathroom in the basement, interior recessed lighting, hardwoods, upgraded kitchen, rear basement entry, Master Bath, and a quiet street. You will not find a finer home in this area and price range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET have any available units?
13212 ARMSTEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET have?
Some of 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13212 ARMSTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET offer parking?
No, 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET have a pool?
No, 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13212 ARMSTEAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
