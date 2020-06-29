13212 ARMSTEAD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

*Availability 06/01/2020* This fully renovated home is owned by a professional Class-A contractor and all restorations have been completed to the highest standard. This home features a large fenced yard, shed, nearly new expanded driveway and countless interior features. Full legal fourth bedroom and renovated bathroom in the basement, interior recessed lighting, hardwoods, upgraded kitchen, rear basement entry, Master Bath, and a quiet street. You will not find a finer home in this area and price range.